Employee picket

Employees and supporters working to organize a union at Shangri La South dispensary in Columbia picket Tuesday outside the store.

 Rudi Keller | Missouri Independent

A few days before the unofficial marijuana holiday of April 20, as retailers prepared for the biggest sales day since legalization, Austin Monroe says he was fired by Shangri La South dispensary in Columbia.

Monroe is one of 16 employees of the cannabis dispensary who signed an organizing petition seeking union representation by Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union. The petition for a representation election was filed April 5 with the National Labor Relations Board, and he says his employment troubles began after bosses found out who had signed.

