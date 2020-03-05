ATCHISON, Kan. — A worker at an area industrial complex suffered serious injuries after an incident on Thursday afternoon, and their condition isn't known.

A spokesperson for Brakden Ltd., based in Newcastle, Australia, said on Thursday evening that the employee, who hasn't been identified, experienced a medical episode on duty at the company's foundry, based in Atchison, Kansas. The company is an important regional employer; in addition to the Atchison foundry, it operates a machine shop in St. Joseph.

"We are doing all we can to support the employee’s family and work colleagues at this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

Atchison Fire Chief Ted Graf said that amid the medical episode, the employee is thought to have become tangled in equipment including an air hose, which may have caused additional harm to the person.

According to Graf, upon arrival mid-Thursday afternoon, first responders decided it best to summon an air ambulance to the Bradken complex to evacuate the victim. However, extraordinarily high wind conditions have been affecting the area in recent days, grounding helicopter traffic. Atchison County EMS took the victim to Atchison Hospital for further evaluation.

"It appears this event was not work related, however we take all matters like this seriously and an investigation will take place," the Bradken spokesperson said.