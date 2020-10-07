RALEIGH, N.C. — An illuminated piece of public art called Beacon of Freedom will be built in downtown Raleigh as part of the first state monument to the African-American experience in North Carolina.

While there are many statues celebrating the accomplishments of white people in the area around the state Capitol, the first to celebrate Black North Carolinians broke ground on Wednesday.

North Carolina Freedom Park will be built on Lane Street, on the block between the governor’s mansion and the Legislative Building. The state has never had a Black governor.

The park is due to be completed by 2022.

At the park’s center will be the orange, metal Beacon of Freedom, which will be illuminated at night. Walkways around it will offer places to gather and reflect, and the paths will have inscribed quotes from Black North Carolinians.

The park will keep some of what is already there: the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network’s Crime Victims’ Memorial Garden, which includes a plaque and flowers that brought a few yellow butterflies to the midday ceremony.