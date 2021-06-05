Wooden railroad ties soaked in flammable chemical catch fire

A large pile of railroad ties caught fire near I-229 and 6th Street on Saturday causing heavy smoke in the area. The initial cause of the fire is unknown, the fire department began responding before noon.

The ties are wooden panels used to line railroads. This was a pile of old ties that were no longer being used. St. Joseph Fire Inspector Ron Blizzard said the fire was able to build rather quickly due to a chemical used on the wood.

"They're soaked with creosol so they don't rot while they are in the ground and that is very flammable," Blizzard said even though they had to close a lane of the highway due to smoke, there were no concerns surrounding the fire. "It was a pretty good distance away from any buildings or these tanks here for MFA. We got some water on it as quickly as it could to keep it from spreading."

A key component to fighting the fire was the use of Fire Engine 6. This has a ladder hose that firefighters are able to control.

"[Its] just to get a lot of water on those, that engine is capable of putting out 1,250 a minute of water. So that we could basically surround the pile of railroad ties and get to the scene of the fire," Blizzard said.

The fire department had some difficulty getting water supply lines to reach the fire but was able to connect between tanker engines, and others closer to the fire. No injuries were reported in the fire.