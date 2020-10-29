Mary-Brooke Steinbach, 20, was seriously injured in a head-on crash on State Route O, 1.5 miles east of Ravenwood, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway crash report.

Steinbach was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by Nodaway County ambulance.

She was eastbound on State Route O, while 28-year-old Dameon Sweat was westbound. Sweat travelled into the eastbound lane and struck the front of Steinbach's vehicle.

Sweat was taken by a private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.