Kansas City Police Local Control

A demonstrator holds a sign calling for the defunding of the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department during a rally in 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri to protest the death of George Floyd. Leaders in largely Democratic Kansas City, Missouri, don't control the city's police department, hire the police chief or determine how the department spends its tax dollars. A 1930s-era law gives that power to a five-member board largely appointed by the Missouri governor, who since 2017 has been a Republican. 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in prison for trying to set fire to a 7-Eleven store in St. Louis during a 2020 protest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit arson. She was sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.