ST. LOUIS — A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution in a Medicaid and Medicare fraud case.
A federal judge in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Brandy McKay. The Cape Girardeau woman pleaded guilty on an earlier date.
McKay operated several durable medical equipment companies. A plea agreement stated that the companies paid kickbacks for orders and prescriptions signed by telemedicine doctors and nurse practitioners who in most cases didn't examine or even have contact with patients, and who did not determine those patients needed durable medical equipment.
McKay's companies then submitted reimbursement claims to Medicare and Medicaid. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis said that in many cases, patients received equipment they had had not requested or needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.