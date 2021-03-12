BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police in suburban Kansas City are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man critically injured from a shooting inside a Blue Springs home.
Officers were called to the home around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Blue Springs police said. Police deployed a tactical team to enter the home after several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with people inside.
Once inside, police found a woman dead and a man with critical injuries who was taken to a hospital.
Police did not immediately release their names or detail how the shooting occurred. Police have not said whether they’re seeking at-large suspects in the case.
