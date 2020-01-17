A St. Joseph woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly sleeping with her three children in a car.

Chasity Hoyt was contacted by officers on Wednesday after a report was made saying that she had been sleeping in her car with three children for around two hours. According to the police report, it was around 16 degrees during the time of the incident and the children were not wearing any coats.

Hoyt allegedly told officers she had used methamphetamine a few hours prior to their arrival.

She has been charged with second-degree child endangerment, and has been denied bond. According to court documents, she has been arrested twice for child endangerment and has a history of neglecting her children when she is using illegal drugs.