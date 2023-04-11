Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City Associated Press Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This 2020 photo shows several dozen Delta Air Lines jets parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri. File photo | Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.Chloe Dasliva, 32, whose hometown was not available, was charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors announced Monday.DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines Flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.According to court documents filed Friday, several passengers said Dasilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Aviation Transportation Administrative Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Warm weather revving up motorcycle crashes +4 Social Services Local Red Cross volunteers help with Arkansas tornado recovery Education Special district meeting set for Tuesday night Public Safety Two people sent to the hospital after crash More Local News → 1:01 Staying Warm and Windy 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.