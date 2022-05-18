Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Hunter Dozier after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Hunter Dozier after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Associated Press
Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez homered and fellow rookie Emmanuel Rivera hit a go-ahead triple, leading the Kansas City Royals over the Chicago White Sox 6-2 Wednesday night.
Witt, Melendez and Rivera each had two hits. Rivera’s sinking liner escaped a diving Adam Engel, rolling into the right field corner for a triple that drove in Melendez with the tiebreaking run in the sixth.
Melendez padded the lead with a two-run homer, his second, in the eighth.
Witt hit his fourth home run, a 436-foot drive off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.
UP NEXT
The White Sox and Royals conclude their five-game series Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
