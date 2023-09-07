Labor Day Parade

United Auto Workers member John Weyer walks in the Labor Day parade Sept. 4 in Detroit.

 Associated Press

DETROIT — General Motors’ first wage-and-benefit offer to the United Auto Workers on Thursday fell far short of the union’s initial demands.

The offer comes just a week before the UAW’s national contracts with GM, Stellantis and Ford expire, and even though both sides are far apart, it’s a sign of movement on economic issues.

