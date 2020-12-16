The Winter Solstice occurs early Monday morning at 4:02am CST, heralding in the start of the Winter season. This is also a time when we see the shortest day length of (9:21:08) of sunlight, consequently creating the longest night (14:52:52) of darkness. The solar angle will also be the lowest point in the sky, casting exceptionally long shadows at solar noon in the Northern Hemisphere.

We in the weather community know that we can officially declare it's Winter for the next three months and Spring is only three months away. Many cultures celebrate this annual event with festivals and feasts.Something else special is occurring on Monday night the planets Jupiter and Saturn form "The Great Conjunction" where they line up to form the Christmas Star of Bethlehem. The little star of Bethlehem song does come to mind. You will need to be outside at sunset looking East to see this display on Monday evening. Sunset is 4:58pm Monday evening.