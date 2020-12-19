Winter Princess event helped families experience the holidays downtown

Typically seen on Disney movies and tv screens, princesses Elsa and Anna made a special appearance, Saturday, at the Winter Princess event in the downtown gazebo.

Families and children in attendance had the ability to choose from a number of activities like the Holiday Pop Up Market, carriage rides or even taking pictures with the princesses.

People were also encouraged to walk around downtown St. Joseph to take a look at the Christmas window displays put up by shop owners.

Downtown stores were also holding various promotions and specials inviting those attending the festivities to come in and shop.

Social distancing and wearing a mask were enforced the entire duration of the event(s) in hopes of keeping everyone safe while having fun.