North Dakota St Kansas Basketball

Kansas guard MJ Rice celebrates after duking the ball during the first half of a game against North Dakota State Thursday in Lawrence, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and No. 5 Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State 82-59 on Thursday night.

MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure against the Bison (0-2), building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory.

