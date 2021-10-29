Bryan Williams of Maryville, Missouri, recently was conferred a paramedic certificate by Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.
Williams also was named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2021 semester at the school. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 in their most recent semester for a minimum of six credit hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.