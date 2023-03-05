NASCAR Auto Racing Las Vegas

Drivers take to the track for their first lap during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — William Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of overtime to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday and put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick Motorsports.

The top three drivers were from Hendrick, with Byron beating teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Bowman won last year’s March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

