The Titans haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2000. That’s barely a blip on the football history screen: The Chiefs haven’t been there since 1970. One of them is headed for the big game in Miami. Here’s how they match up for the AFC championship:

When Kansas City has the ball

Expect fireworks. Maybe not the kind that led to 41 consecutive points against Houston after the Chiefs fell behind 24-0, but some explosiveness for sure.

The catalyst, naturally, is QB Patrick Mahomes, who was slowed by injuries early and midway in the season. Now that he’s healthy, Mahomes is looking like the 2018 league MVP who tore up the NFL.

Given time — and Tennessee has not displayed an overwhelming pass rush — Mahomes can pick apart any defense, even one as resilient as the Titans. His symbiosis with TE Travis Kelce keys the attack, but he also has game-breaking WRs Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and lightning-fast rookie Mecole Hardman .

Damien Williams handles the bulk of the run game, and Tennessee has been formidable against the rush. Not just stopping fourth-and-1 plays, either. The Chiefs’ best blockers, RT Mitchell Schwartz and LT Eric Fisher, need to control the trenches against underrated DT Jurrell Casey and his chums, who never backed down against the Patriots or Ravens.

Special teams

The Titans didn’t have a touchdown on any kick returns, nor did they yield any. They did block the Chiefs’ sixth field-goal attempt to clinch a November game victory. Joshua Kalu said that after seeing Kansas City try so many field goals, it gave him a chance to time up the snap thanks to a head bob by the long snapper.

Kansas City, though, started its comeback against the Texans when Hardman broke free on a kickoff run-back. He had a 104-yarder in the regular season. Hill fumbled a punt return that led to an easy score for the Texans last week.

Harrison Butker is a reliable placekicker with good range. He did miss three extra points, one fewer than his misses on field goals.

Veteran punter Dustin Colquitt had a kick blocked by the Texans for a TD. He’s generally reliable.

Coaching

Andy Reid has something close to a Hall of Fame resume, and a second trip to the Super Bowl — he lost with Philadelphia in 2005 — certainly would enhance that.

Reid has been masterful in his handling of Mahomes and the schemes that make KC’s offense as dangerous as any. He was wise enough to bring in an aggressive defensive coordinator after last year’s debacle on that side of the ball cost the Chiefs a shot at the NFL title. It took a while before Steve Spagnuolo’s system took hold, and it didn’t look too great in last week’s victory over Houston. But it’s far more formidable than in 2018.

Intangibles

The Chiefs haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1970. Yes, a half-century. That’s incentive enough.

Also take into account how close they came last year, with an overtime coin toss and penalty by ex-linebacker Dee Ford playing a huge role in their falling short of the Super Bowl.