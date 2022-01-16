MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak, beating No. 19 Texas Tech 62-51 on Saturday.
Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), who failed to hold second-half leads in each of their four previous games. They got it done against a Texas Tech team that handed No. 1 Baylor its first loss of the season earlier this week.
“The guys had a ‘not today’ approach,” said Kansas State assistant coach Chris Lowry, who spoke after the game because coach Bruce Weber had lost his voice. “We consistently talk with them about why the good practices haven’t translated to wins. Today, we challenged them to finish.
“We’ve been ready to play, just not ready to finish. Today, that was different.”
Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2), who were playing their fourth game in eight days. The Red Raiders beat No. 9 Kansas last Saturday, knocked off Baylor on Tuesday and dismantled Oklahoma State on Thursday.
But Texas Tech appeared to run out of steam against K-State, shooting 39.6% from the field. Terrence Shannon Jr.’s jumper with 4:54 remaining got the Red Raiders within 50-49, but they didn’t make another shot from the field.
