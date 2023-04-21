redbud tree

Buds on a redbud tree begin to bloom in spring in St. Joseph.

 Cameron Montemayor | News-Press NOW

It may be hard to believe as you reach for yet another tissue, but you don’t have to suffer with the itchy eyes and stuffy noses that seasonal allergies bring.

Some simple steps can make a big difference, according to an allergies expert.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.