Immigration Asylum

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Brownsville held a full-scale readiness exercise at Gateway International Bridge on May 2 in Brownsville, Texas.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — A decade ago, it was a safe bet that anyone stopped by U.S. authorities at the southern border was probably Mexican. That's no longer the case, complicating Biden administration efforts to prevent a swell of migration when it lifts pandemic-related asylum limits next week.

Now, people come from dozens of countries, with large showings from Peru, Venezuela, Haiti, India, Russia and elsewhere. Only about a third are from Mexico — down from 85% in 2011.

