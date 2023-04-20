It's all over but the spinning.
At the eleventh hour, after the jury was sworn in and the lawyers were ready to make their opening statements, the judge presiding over Dominion Voting Systems v. FOX News announced on April 18, 2023, that the "parties have resolved the case."
Little is known about the reported $787.5 million settlement, one of the largest known defamation awards in the country's history. FOX issued a vaguely worded statement confirming the merits of Dominion's defamation claims – "We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false" – but was not required to make on-air apologies or corrections. With that, the lawsuit that captured public attention for two years ended.
Presiding Judge Eric Davis had already ruled that the many accusations FOX hosts and guests hurled at Dominion after the 2020 election – most notably that it switched votes from former President Donald Trump to challenger Joe Biden – were false as a matter of law. All that remained for a jury to decide was whether the statements were made with actual malice.
Actual malice is the legal standard established by the Supreme Court in 1964 in New York Times v. Sullivan that applies to public officials and public figures. In most cases, corporations like Dominion that offer goods or services for sale are also considered public figures, as the Supreme Court held in 1984 in Bose Corp. v. Consumers Union.
As a scholar of media ethics and law, I have followed Dominion's defamation suit against FOX News closely, because it presented a direct threat to the Sullivan standard, which for nearly 60 years has protected journalists and authors from lawsuits brought by U.S. politicians, sheriffs, international arms dealers, political operatives and many others who would seek to punish and curtail robust reporting about them and their activities.
The facts were on Dominion's side
Dominion had a tremendous advantage on the eve of trial. Pretrial discovery revealed a trail of texts and email messages that documented the doubts of executives, editors and pundits at FOX about the veracity of the claims of a conspiracy to steal the 2020 elections, of which Dominion was supposedly an integral part.
After the settlement was made public, Dominion claimed vindication of its reputation, declaring that "truth matters," and that "for our democracy to endure another 250 years … we must share a commitment to facts."
Disinformation was at the heart of the case
Many people would like to ban disinformation. But who decides what is disinformation? Under U.S. law, we don't ask government tribunals to decide "the truth." I have written about how experiences in other countries show that it is dangerous to ask courts, or any instrumentality of government, to do so.
I hold no brief for FOX. But had the Dominion case gone to the jury, the inevitable appeal by whomever lost would give the Supreme Court the chance to reconsider and possibly eliminate the New York Times v. Sullivan standard that protects all news media of all political stripes. At least two justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have indicated they are eager to do just that, even though it has been the constitutional standard for nearly 60 years. Given this court's willingness to overturn precedent, there is no guarantee that another three justices might not join them.
In the end, this lawsuit was about two questions: Did FOX knowingly publish false statements about Dominion that harmed the company's reputation, and did it do so knowing, or having reason to know, that they were false? Smartmatic, which builds electronic voting systems, has a pending libel suit against FOX and is poised to continue the battle.
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)
