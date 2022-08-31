Royals White Sox Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a game Wednesday in Chicago. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games.

