Chili

Busy individuals sometimes think they have to skimp on home-cooked meals because there simply aren't enough hours in the day to prepare something fresh. While the drive-through lane of the nearest fast-food establishment can be tempting, rest assured there are many dishes that can be whipped up in a flash.

"Mise en place" is a French culinary term used to describe setting up ingredients in advance or "putting them in place." Dicing, chopping and getting ingredients ready in the morning or the night before can make it easier to throw everything together when it comes time to cook. A recipe that also doesn't have a long cook time, like this one for "Turkey and Bean Chili" from "Cooking Light: Dinner's Ready" (Oxmoor House), by the Cooking Light Editors, also can help.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.