Next Wednesday’s MLB Draft will serve to bolster the currently dormant farm systems of clubs like the Kansas City Royals. While the coronavirus pandemic halted the minor-league season before it ever started, that pipeline remains vital for the future success.

Baseball America ranked the Royals farm system 18 out of 30 MLB clubs in organizational talent rankings prior to this spring.

The Royals have selected a total of 24 players in the top five rounds the past four years (six in 2019, eight in 2018, six in 2017, four in 2016).

They’ll pick fourth overall in this year’s MLB Draft.

Here’s a look at how close the top-rated prospects in the Royals farm system are to the majors.

Pitchers

Seventeen of the Royals top 30 prospects are pitchers, as ranked by Baseball America. Of that group, starters Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Tillo and Foster Griffin pitched at Double-A or Triple-A in 2019.

Singer earned the organization’s Double-A Pitcher of the Year award, while Kowar is ranked a higher prospect (No. 78 in BA’s top 100). Tillo started almost exclusively in the minors, but last season made more appearances out of the bullpen than in the rotation at Double-A.

Relief pitchers Richard Lovelady, a left-hander, and Josh Staumont spent most of the year at Triple-A Omaha. However, each had stints with the major-league club last year and were in consideration this spring.

An injury caused top-rated pitching prospect Daniel Lynch, a 6-foot-6 left-handed starter, to shut down temporarily in the middle of last season. He likely would have pitched at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2019 if not for that injury.

Kris Bubic, their fourth-best pitching prospect, earned High-A Pitcher of the Year honors last year and joined Singer in the All-Star Futures Game.

Lynch, Kowar, Singer and Bubic are considered the organization’s top four pitching prospects

The lower levels of the minors include several intriguing pitching prospects such as right-handers Jonathan Bowlan, Zach Haake and Jon Heasley, all drafted out of college in 2018, as well as international signees Carlos Hernandez and Yefri Del Rosario.

Hernandez posted some gaudy strikeout per nine inning numbers (10.8 in seven Low-A starts).

Hitters

Two of the top five position player prospects in the Royals system joined the organization as teenagers last year in No. 2 overall draft pick Bobby Witt Jr., a shortstop, and the club’s top international signing, outfielder Erick Pena. Witt Jr. is the organization’s top prospect — No. 24 in Baseball America’s top 100 rankings — and last year’s national high school player of the year.

Witt projected to get his first taste at a full-season affiliate, likely Low-A, this year, while Pena was slated to jump into Rookie ball.

Outfielder Khalil Lee, a former third-round pick out of high school (2016), is the furthest along of the top position player prospects. He earned Double-A Player of the Year honors for the Royals last season as well as mid-season All-Star honors.

Lee would’ve joined outfielder Nick Heath, who began last season at Double-A and advanced to Triple-A, in the Omaha outfield this year. Heath is not as highly-ranked by third-party publications — Baseball America ranked him No. 26 in the Royals system — but garnered a 40-man roster spot this winter and led minor league baseball in stolen bases (60).

Kelvin Guitierrez could be the third baseman of the future with Hunter Dozier moved to the outfield. He played in 20 major-league games last season and performed well at Triple-A.

The majority of the top position player prospects were on the cusp of breaking into the upper levels of the minors, several having experienced setbacks to their progress in recent years.

First baseman Nick Pratto, a former first-round pick, struggled (.191 batting average) at High-A in 2019 as did catcher M.J. Melendez (.163) and outfielder Seuly Mathias (.143). Mathias, who hit 31 homers in 2018 at Low-A, played with a broken hand for part of last season and only played in 57 games. The Royals made changes to their hitting development program this offseason in an attempt to address some of the struggles of their top prospects.

Outfielders Kyle Isbel and Brewer Hicklen seemed slated for Double-A this year after spending last year at High-A Wilmington. Isbel impressed with his defense in big-league camp this year, and he trailed off last year in part due to a hamstring injury that kept him out from mid-April to early July.