Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, follows a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates with his oldest daughter, 15-year-old Reagan, left, outside the Kansas Statehouse in 2021 in Topeka, Kansas. Kobach is running for Kansas attorney general.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on February 22. Greitens resigned as Missouri governor amid criminal charges and legislative investigations, is accused of abuse and bullying by his ex-wife and ran a widely condemned ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. And the Republican is still a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate.
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, follows a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates with his oldest daughter, 15-year-old Reagan, left, outside the Kansas Statehouse in 2021 in Topeka, Kansas. Kobach is running for Kansas attorney general.
Associated Press
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on February 22. Greitens resigned as Missouri governor amid criminal charges and legislative investigations, is accused of abuse and bullying by his ex-wife and ran a widely condemned ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. And the Republican is still a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate.
Trump has also been zeroed in on the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Three of them are on the ballot Tuesday in Washington state and Michigan, as are two members of “the Squad,” Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Meanwhile, Kansas voters could clear the way for the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion if they approve a proposed state constitutional change. It's the first referendum vote on abortion policy by a state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Ohio is also holding a primary for state legislative races on Tuesday, three months after its statewide and congressional contests — a split system that resulted from legal wrangling over redistricting.
What to watch:
MISSOURI
Greitens’ political career appeared over when he resigned as governor in 2018, following his admission to an extramarital affair and accusations of blackmail and campaign finance violations. On Tuesday, the former Navy SEAL officer has a chance at redemption in his Republican primary for the seat held by retiring GOP U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are the front-runners in a crowded 21-person GOP field that includes U.S. Rep. Billy Long and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis lawyer who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters who ventured onto their private street.
Trump has not made an endorsement in the race, though he's ruled out Hartzler.
On the Democratic side, the nomination appears to be up for grabs between Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran and self-proclaimed populist, and Trudy Busch Valentine, an heiress of the Busch beer fortune who has largely self-funded her campaign.
KANSAS
Voters will decide whether to approve a change to the state constitution that could allow the Legislature to restrict or ban abortion despite a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that abortion access is a fundamental right. It’s the first referendum on abortion by a state since Roe v. Wade’s reversal.
In statewide races, Republican Kris Kobach is running for attorney general as he attempts a political comeback following losses in races for governor and U.S. Senate in previous years. Kobach, the state's former secretary of state, served as vice chair of a short-lived Trump commission on election fraud after the 2016 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.