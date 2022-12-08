Diverse Group of Senior People in Nursing Home

A diverse group of senior people enjoy breakfast together in a retirement home.

 Getty Images

iQuanti: There are various social and financial factors to consider before moving into a retirement community. While the positives may seem alluring with many retirement communities offering benefits like idyllic scenery, activities, amenities, and a built-in social circle, it is important to take stock of your current situation first. Here are some questions to ask yourself before moving to a retirement community:

Is it a good lifestyle fit?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.