What to do after your home is damaged by fire

The notion that their homes could be damaged if not destroyed by fire is something many homeowners find unimaginable. But fires damage homes every day across the globe, which only underscores the importance of knowing how to respond should your home be engulfed in flames.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, local fire departments responded to an estimated 1.3 million fires in the United States in 2019. Fires also pose a threat in Canada, where the insurance provider SGI Canada reports that there are roughly 24,000 house fires each year.

Installing and maintaining fire alarms can help prevent house fires from producing tragic consequences. A well-practiced evacuation plan also can protect homeowners and their families in case of a fire, increasing the likelihood that anyone inside the home can promptly exit before suffering injury or even death. It's also important that homeowners recognize what they need to do after their homes have been damaged by fire.