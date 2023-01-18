A painting of Pentecost in Saint Anastasia church in Verona

This 2013 photo shows the Apse of Chapel Miniscalchi in Saint Anastasia's church from the year 1506. The work was designed by Angelo di Giovanni with the main scene of the Pentecost in Verona, Italy.

 Associated Press

In the wake of every election, political analysts pore over polls for clues about how conservative Christians voted, especially evangelicals – and the 2022 midterms are no exception. But these discussions often overlook a group with an increasingly important role in national politics: Pentecostals, evangelicals' theological cousins.

In summer 2022, Pentecostal Congresswoman Mayra Flores flipped her 84% Hispanic south Texas district to the Republican Party for the first time in over 150 years. On the midterm campaign trail, a number of Pentecostal-leaning preachers stumped for GOP candidates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.