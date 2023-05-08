Congressman Stock Indictment

Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins arrives at federal court for sentencing in 2020 in New York. Collins pleaded guilty in 2019 to insider trading and lying to the FBI.

 Associated Press

Insider trading is the term used to describe the illegal act in which someone relies on market-moving, nonpublic information to decide whether to buy or sell a financial asset.

For example, say you work as an executive at a company that plans to make an acquisition. If it's not public, that would count as inside information. It becomes a crime if you either tell a friend about it – and that person then buys or sells a financial asset using that information – or if you make a trade yourself.

