Article

These are news pieces written by a reporter and they focus on the facts. Articles generally have 2-3 sources, which may include officials, witnesses, statements or other primary sources.

Brief

These are news pieces written by a reporter or sometimes an editor. These are shorter than articles, and are generally based on one source instead of several. These are often breaking news items from press releases. Throughout the course of a news day, a brief might turn into a full article.

Editorial

These are opinion pieces written by an editor and reflect the opinion of the newspaper, but not any single individual. As such, they are presented with the News-Press NOW byline. The editor writing the editorial may ask a reporter for additional facts or perspective.

Column

These are opinion pieces written by a dedicated columnist. The columnist may be a local writer, or a syndicated columnist. These are reflections of the writer’s opinions, not the newspaper’s or any other individual.