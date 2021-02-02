What can you get for your special man?

A holiday devoted to love and affection is nestled in the middle of the chilly days of February. Valentine's Day is a big day for retailers, and many advertising campaigns focus on gifting women everything from jewelry to chocolate to stuffed animals. That focus may not be unwarranted, but men also deserve tokens of love and appreciation on Valentine's Day.

With February 14 right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about shopping for items that show you care. Consider this list of carefully curated gifts that can provide inspiration for gifting the special man in your life.