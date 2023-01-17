Pregnant woman

A pregnant women tries on a new outfit. There are various things expecting parents can do to prevent pregnancy complications. 

 Metro Creative

A smooth pregnancy that ultimately produces a healthy baby is the ideal for expecting parents. With that goal in mind, parents typically go to great lengths to reduce their risk of complications during a pregnancy. Those efforts may include steps to prevent infections that can lead to a host of unwanted consequences, including preterm birth.

Infections during pregnancy are not necessarily uncommon, but many do not lead to severe outcomes. However, that doesn't mean infections before and during pregnancy aren't worth preventing, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that such infections can cause serious illness, birth defects and lifelong disabilities. But expecting parents aren't helpless against that threat, as the CDC offers various tips to prevent infections before and during pregnancy.

