Companies have been buying back their own stock at record levels – something President Joe Biden doesn't care for. In his state of the union address, Biden said "corporations ought to do the right thing" and invest more of their profits in producing more goods and less in stock buybacks. To encourage them to do so, he proposed quadrupling the new tax on buybacks to 4%.
But what are stock buybacks, and why do some people consider them to be a bad thing? We tapped D. Brian Blank, who studies company financial decision-making at Mississippi State University, to fill us in.
Why do companies buy back their own stock?
When companies have extra capital, they might go into the secondary market and buy back stock from investors. This is often referred to as a stock repurchase or buyback program. Companies that are older and less focused on rapid growth tend to do them more often.
Companies do this for a variety of reasons, such as because they think their shares are undervalued and want to signal optimism to Wall Street, or because they simply want another way to distribute profits to shareholders – a key goal of any company – other than through dividends.
Why do Biden and others dislike buybacks?
Critics like Biden contend that share buybacks represent short-term thinking that doesn't actually create any real value. They argue instead that companies should use more of their profits to invest in more productive activities like business operations, innovation or employees.
Returning money that a company makes to stockholders does mean less capital is available for other investments. In his speech, Biden specifically called out "Big Oil" companies for using the record profits they've earned from high energy prices to buy back their stock rather than investing in new wells to increase supply – and help reduce gas prices.
But the decision whether to invest to increase domestic production is a complicated one. For example, the reason companies aren't investing in new wells right now is not simply because they are buying back stock. The reason has more to do with how oil companies, and their shareholders, don't think it is profitable to invest in more supply for a whole host of reasons, including the global push for greener energy by both policymakers and consumers, which is bound to reduce demand for fossil fuels in the future.
Would increasing the tax result in fewer buybacks?
The 1% tax on buybacks is actually brand new.
Congress passed the tax in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. It took effect at the beginning of 2023 and only affects buyback programs of $1 million or more.
Usually when an activity is taxed, it happens less frequently. So, I expect the tax to nudge companies to spend less on buybacks and more elsewhere. While politicians intend more of the money to be used to invest in their productive capacity, companies may simply spend more on paying shareholders dividends.
Since the tax is new, it's hard to evaluate its actual impact. Companies reportedly accelerated their repurchase programs in 2022 to avoid paying the tax.
But early data from 2023 suggest the 1% tax isn't significantly deterring buybacks. Companies announced $132 billion in buybacks in January, three times as much as a year earlier and the most for the month on record.
Biden's proposal to boost the tax to 4% may alter corporate behavior more. But again, it may just lead to greater dividend payments, not the other types of investments he and others hope for.
