The Missouri Western women's basketball team, an MIAA Tournament semifinalist with a 21-9 record, is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015-16 in the third year under Candi Whitaker.
The griffons received the No. 7 in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Selection Show.
Tune into News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for the full story, including team reactions and insights.
