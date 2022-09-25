Missouri Western football dropped their second-straight game as they came up short against Washburn 38-31 in overtime Saturday night.
The Griffons struck first with a field goal, but found themselves in a double-digit deficit by midway point of the second quarter. Trailing 17-10 at halftime, Western was able to slowly claw their way back and used almost every bit of regulation to force overtime. Down 24-31 with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Reagan Jones connected with wide receiver Cooper Burton for a 13-yard touchdown to eventually tie the game at 31. The game-tying score was Burton’s second touchdown reception of the game.
In the overtime, the Ichabods wasted no time taking advantage of having the first possession of extra time. Washburn scored on the first play of OT with a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Taylon Peters to put Washburn ahead 38-31 with Missouri Western still guaranteed one more possession.
On the Griffons lone overtime possession starting at the Washburn 25 yard line, they were able to convert on a 3rd and 8 for first down to the Washburn 15 yard line. With still 15 yards to go for them to keep the game alive, the Griffons could only muster three yards of offense on their next four downs.
Saturday night’s loss marked the third-consecutive game Missouri Western’s defense couldn’t tally a sack. The Griffon defense also gave up its most yards per play of the season as Washburn averaged 6.9 yards per play.
Quarterback Reagan Jones had his best passing performance of the season to date, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
The loss on Saturday sets Missouri Western at sixth in the MIAA standings and their next opponent won’t be much easier. Western will face off against Northwest Missouri State on the road next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Northwest was the number two ranked team in Division II when they fell to Central Oklahoma 23-14 on Saturday.
