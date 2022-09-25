Missouri Western football dropped their second-straight game as they came up short against Washburn 38-31 in overtime Saturday night.

The Griffons struck first with a field goal, but found themselves in a double-digit deficit by midway point of the second quarter. Trailing 17-10 at halftime, Western was able to slowly claw their way back and used almost every bit of regulation to force overtime. Down 24-31 with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Reagan Jones connected with wide receiver Cooper Burton for a 13-yard touchdown to eventually tie the game at 31. The game-tying score was Burton’s second touchdown reception of the game.

