The Missouri Western State University Alumni Association has announced the names of 10 people who will be honored with Alumni Awards this fall. The awards will be presented during a virtual banquet, with details to be announced at a later date.

Award winners are:

Pat Modlin, graduate of 1988, retired executive and current business owner: Modlin has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award. After retiring from Cerner Corporation as vice president of engineering strategy and operations, Modlin and his wife, Terri, bought property in Downtown St. Joseph and started two businesses, Felix, Street Gourmet and Room 108. He serves on numerous community boards and committees, including as chair with Terri of the United Way 2020 campaign.

wDr. Regan Dodd, associate professor of health and chair of the department of health professions: Dodd has been awarded the Distinguished Faculty Award. Dodd has been at Missouri Western since 2012. She serves as Missouri Western’s faculty athletics representative and will chair the MIAA FAR Council. She also is in charge of the Chiefs Training Camp internship program, which attracts up to 60 students from across the country each summer.

Isaac Collins, graduate of 2011, business owner: Collins has been awarded the GOLD (Graduate of the Last Decade) Award. Collins competed in the Craig School of Business franchise program in 2012 and won the opportunity to purchase a Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in Iowa. Three years later, he sold that business and bought a Yogurtini store in Kansas City. At 31, he now owns three Yogurtini stores and is the co-founder of Superhero Yoga.

Mary Shuman, retired: She has been awarded the Herb ‘35 and Peggy Iffert Award for Outstanding Service to the University. Shuman has been a member of the MWSU Ambassadors since 2006, served as president for three years and remains a vital member of the Ambassadors Executive Board where she has served as chair of the Scholarship Committee since 2007. She is also a charter member of the Missouri Western Arts Society.

Greg VerMulm, 1989, partner and chief product officer with MarketSphere Unclaimed Property Specialists was awarded the Great Griffon Award, Craig School of Business.

Brett Esely, 2001, Missouri Western’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs was awarded the Great Griffon Award, College of Professional Studies.

Lee Murdock, 2010, knowledge manager of the KU Health System was awarded the Great Griffon Award, School of Nursing & Health Professions.

Jordan (Jay) Alford, 2020, was awarded the Clifford Hughes ‘55 Award.

Merle Phillips, 2020, was named Graduating Student of the Year.

Federica Salmaso, 2020, was named International Student of the Year.

For more information on all the winners, visit the Alumni Association website at www.missouriwestern.edu/alumni/alumni-association-awards-banquet.