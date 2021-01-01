MORGANTOWN, W.Va. | West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for personal reasons and with no plans to return this season. His absence is a blow to the ninth-ranked Mountaineers heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

Huggins didn’t specify why Tshiebwe left or why the coach felt the move wasn’t unexpected. When asked if there was a chance the 6-foot-9 Congolese sophomore would return, Huggins said, “No, absolutely not. No return.”

Huggins said Tshiebwe has the team’s full support.

Tshiebwe is fifth on the team in scoring this season.