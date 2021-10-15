Our staff
members recommend
their favorite
Halloween movies:
“Hocus Pocus.” It’s just plain fun.
- Jackie Dix
I love “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Linus’ optimism never gets old, and I love Snoopy’s scene as the great World War I flying ace.
- Lisa Horn
Pretty much anything by Tim Burton is a must in our house, but I’m a big weenie, so I have to be choosy. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” has amazing music and artistic appeal, so that’s my go-to.
- Christina Hazelwood
When I was young, I looked forward to watching “Friday Fright Night” every week on channel 5, which showed scary movies every Friday night. A couple of favorite movies they featured were “Burnt Offerings” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (the 1973 version). It was always such an experience watching “Friday Fright Night,” I miss it especially this time of the year. I also love catching “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (the 1997 version), even though I’m not fond of gory movies. I’m sure I’m in the minority, but I didn’t really care for “Hocus Pocus.”
- Carole Dunn
“Casper!” This movie has my heart. It’s cute, classic, nostalgic, and sets the tone for fall for me.
- Emily Gummelt
I can’t say I have a habit of watching any particular Halloween movie on an annual basis, but I do like watching scary movies in October. One that’s on the list this year — at my husband’s insistence — is “Arachnophobia.” This viewing will be a first for me, and I’m hoping I don’t come away from it having arachnophobia myself!
- Erin Wisdom
I love Halloween/Fall season and I’m a big fan of a lot of movies but the movie I have to watch is “Young Frankenstein!” It’s a classic and I just love the old black and white comical Mel Brooks film staring Gene Wilder.
- Sara Hunt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.