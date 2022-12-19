A warm bagel for breakfast or brunch can be a real treat. Bagels can be slathered in butter or cream cheese, or topped with lox. Some people even enjoy bagels as the bread in breakfast sandwiches or as hearty sandwiches filled with cold cuts later in the day.
Individuals who have to avoid gluten may miss the delicious, authentic taste of bagels. When cravings crop up, these Everything Bagels from Danielle Walkers Eat What You Love (Ten Speed Press) are the ideal substitute.
Everything Bagels
Makes 6
1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk
2 tablespoons finely ground golden flaxseeds
1 tablespoon light-colored raw honey
1 1/2 tablespoons gluten-free active dry yeast
4 eggs
1/4 cup melted ghee or virgin coconut oil
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 cups arrowroot powder
1/3 cup coconut flour
1 1/2 teaspoons grain-free baking powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Everything seasoning
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried minced onion
1/2 teaspoon white sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon black sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
Pour the coconut milk into a small saucepan and heat it over low heat to 110 F. Place the warmed coconut milk, the flaxseeds, honey, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment and mix on low speed to combine. Let the mixture sit for 4 to 5 minutes, until it begins to foam.
Add the eggs, ghee, and vinegar to the bowl and mix on medium speed to combine. Add the arrowroot, coconut flour, baking powder, and salt and mix again until fully incorporated. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let it sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
To make the everything seasoning, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Scoop the batter into a 3 1/2-inch silicone doughnut pan, filling each cavity two-thirds full. Sprinkle the tops with the seasoning and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the bagels are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool the bagels in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then remove them from the pan and cool completely on the rack.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 week, or in the freezer for 6 months.
