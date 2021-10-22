Congress seeks information from NFL on WFT investigation
A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it.
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said Thursday it sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting by Nov. 4 all documents and communication about the probe into the workplace culture at the Washington Football Team.
"We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL's handling of this matter," U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote in the letter to the commissioner.
"Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league's asserted impartiality in these investigations."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has received the letter and shares the committee's "concern that all workplaces should be free from any form of harassment and discrimination. We look forward to speaking to her office soon."
The Washington Football Team hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson in the summer of 2020 to look into allegations of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within the organization. The league later took over that investigation and fined the team $10 million in July and said the culture at the club was "toxic" and ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues.
Owner Dan Snyder has stepped away from day-to-day operations, but there was no written report on Wilkinson's inquiry.
"The NFL's lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia — setting troubling precedent for other workplaces," the letter said.
Earlier this month, emails gathered in relation to that investigation revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic language from former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to Washington team President Bruce Allen when Gruden was an announcer at ESPN.
Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders on Oct. 11 and lawyers representing 40 former employees of the Washington Football Team urged the league to immediately release the full findings of the investigation.
The NFL has refused but the committee is now asking for that information, as well as any reports about the investigation, details on top league counsel Jeff Pash's role in the investigation, who from the league oversaw Wilkinson's investigation and why there wasn't a written report.
The New York Times reported that Pash and Allen exchanged numerous emails on topics ranging from jokes on the league's diversity initiatives, cutting player salaries and reducing a fine from the NFL.
The league has called those emails "appropriate" as part of conversations between the league and teams.
European soccer leagues oppose FIFA biennial World Cup plan
GENEVA | Europe's top soccer leagues cautioned that FIFA's biennial World Cup plan is still on the table and they vowed Friday to resist the proposed overhauls of the international match schedule.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised Wednesday to seek a global consensus during a longer period of consultation about the World Cup's future. That was seen as him acknowledging the strength of European opposition to doubling the frequency of the World Cup.
The 33-nation European Leagues group was later briefed by FIFA officials, including Arsène Wenger, who shaped the proposal that includes biennial World Cups and fewer, but longer, breaks in domestic seasons to play national team games.
FIFA decided this week not to push for a December vote of its 211 member federations and instead to host online talks on Dec. 20 in what it called a "global summit."
"We have also understood very clearly (Thursday) that this does not mean that the proposal from FIFA is off the table," European Leagues managing director Jacco Swart said Friday.
"We do have no other alternative than strongly reject the FIFA proposals," said Swart, a former official at the Netherlands' top league.
The leagues cited the risk of "a severe shift in sporting and economic value from domestic to international competitions."
It's estimated that playing a World Cup every two years would add about $3 billion to FIFA's revenue that is currently $6 billion in a four-year commercial cycle with one men's edition.
FIFA's proposal also calls for biennial continental tournaments like the European Championship and South America's Copa America to ensure major men's events in June every year.
FIFA argues this is necessary to attract and retain young fans and fuel development of soccer globally.
"The FIFA proposals are detrimental for the domestic competitions, for the clubs, for the players and for all the fans," Swart said, echoing the views of European soccer body UEFA and fan groups.
"Football as a whole cannot accept those proposals," he said after a two-day meeting of European Leagues members in Milan.
The leagues prefer keeping the current system of pausing for one weekend four times each season to clear space for national-team games. FIFA wants fewer breaks with less long-haul travel for players, and one option calls for a single long break in October.
Infantino said this week FIFA is preparing a feasibility study that will include the economic effects of biennial tournaments ahead of the December meeting of its members.
In a hostile online meeting Tuesday with UEFA members, some told Infantino they could resign from FIFA if the biennial World Cup is approved. UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL have also suggested boycotting future World Cups.
Europe and South America combine for 65 of the 211 FIFA votes and would likely need help from other regions where there is more support for Infantino and getting the chance to qualify for more World Cups.
FIFA has found support from many retired players, including World Cup winners, though active players and national-team coaches have broadly rejected the plan.
The International Olympic Committee has opposed FIFA claiming a biennial men's World Cup would squeeze women's soccer and other sports, and strain players' physical and mental health.
AP source: Browns' Mayfield has broken bone in shoulder
CLEVELAND | Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is dealing with a broken bone in his injured left shoulder but believes he can play with it, a person familiar with his health told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
Mayfield hopes the injury improves enough over the next few days that he can face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Mayfield didn't play Thursday night against Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts for the banged-up Browns (3-3), who were also missing running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with calf injuries.
Fox was first to report the extent of Mayfield's injury during its pregame show.
Mayfield told the network he broke the top of his humerus bone, which extends from the shoulder to the elbow. He said the fracture prevents the rotator cuff from firing.
"I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there," Mayfield told Fox.
Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder since hurting it while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19. He's been an inconsistent pass over the past few weeks while wearing a harness to stabilize his non-throwing shoulder.
Mayfield revealed this week that he has a complete tear of his left labrum. His shoulder twice popped out its socket last week in a loss to Arizona, worsening the painful injury.
Before sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield hadn't missed a game due to injury since 2013 when he was a walk-on at Texas Tech.
Backup Case Keenum started for Mayfield, who could be facing offseason surgery on his shoulder. On Tuesday, Mayfield said he didn't know if an operation was certain.
Mayfield led the NFL with an 81.6% completion percentage through two games, but he's been misfiring of late with many of his passes sailing high.
