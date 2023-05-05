Homemade Spicy Margarita with Limes

This homemade spicy margarita with limes and jalapenos.

 Getty Images

Cinco de Mayo is a great opportunity to dance, eat and make a little noise. Often some well-crafted cocktails help celebrants to shake off their inhibitions and make the party a bit more festive.

Many revelers may insist that no Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without margaritas. In Spanish, margarita refers to a daisy flower. Some believe that the margarita is a variation of the Daisy cocktail, which mixes citrus, orange liqueur, a spirit, and soda. Others attest that the margarita has always been its own unique drink, and was developed in the Mexican city of Acapulco when a Texas socialite combined blanco tequila with lime juice and Cointreau.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.