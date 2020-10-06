Obscure works by Chandler, Christie published this week

NEW YORK | Two of crime fiction's most famous storytellers, Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie, also knew how to get a laugh.

Chandler, beyond the terse and cynical narratives of such Philip Marlowe novels as “The Big Sleep” and “The Long Goodbye,” was able to poke fun at his own life. His rarely seen “Advice to an Employer” is a list of suggestions for how you can ruin the day for those stuck on your payroll, including "If you cannot find anything, just roar," and “Always tell your secretary you have nothing to dictate until it is time for dinner. Then rattle off a lot of letters you have left since domesday.”

Christie's detective Hercule Poirot enjoys an amusing holiday in the 1923 story “Christmas Adventure," only now being released in the U.S. It's an easygoing tale of a Christmas gathering and a foiled attempt to fool the wily sleuth. When a guest calls out to him, “Come down at once, please. Someone's been killed," Poirot calmly replies, “Aha, this is serious."

Both pieces appear in the new issue of Strand Magazine, a quarterly which has published obscure work by John Steinbeck, Mark Twain and William Faulkner among others. The magazine's focus is on crime and mystery, but managing editor Andrew Gulli said he wanted to offer some relief during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shaq, Foxx set for online Black entrepreneurship special

LOS ANGELES | “Shark Tank” veteran Daymond John will host a live-streamed special aimed at bolstering Black entrepreneurship, with Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Foxx set to participate.

“Black Entrepreneurs Day” is aimed at providing “guidance and inspiration to the next generation of rising entrepreneurs,” according to Monday’s announcement. It’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24, on platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

While the year has been challenging for many, it’s “also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout this country to rise up to be heard,” John, the CEO and founder of the lifestyle brand FUBU, said in a statement.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners are eligible to seek a share of $175,000 in grant money contributed by the special’s business sponsors. Applications for the seven NAACP-administered grants can be filed through Oct. 12 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the live stream.

John plans one-on-one conversations with his guests, who will also include LL Cool J and media magnate and BET co-founder Robert Johnson. Musicians Chance The Rapper and Questlove are set to perform.

Boston, Leipzig orchestras extend Andris Nelsons' contracts

BOSTON | Conductor Andris Nelsons has reached agreement on contract extensions with both the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig, Germany, the parties announced on Monday.

With the three-year contract extension, Nelsons will remain the BSO's music director through the the 2024-25 season. His current eight-year contract was scheduled to end in August 2022.

Nelsons also announced the continuation of the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Gewandhausorchester Alliance through 2025.

Under the new contract, Nelsons will lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a minimum of 12 weeks of programs at Boston’s Symphony Hall and will continue to have a significant presence each season at Tanglewood, the BSO's summer home in western Massachusetts.

“I am filled with gratitude and great happiness for the opportunity to continue my musical journey with the BSO, and I feel a powerful sense of anticipation around being reunited with the orchestra and our dear audiences as soon as the regulations around the pandemic allow," Nelsons said in a statement.

Royal Opera to sell Hockney painting to help it stay afloat

LONDON | Britain’s Royal Opera House is selling a David Hockney painting of its former chief to help it stay afloat as coronavirus-related restrictions keep many U.K. performing arts venues shuttered.

Christie’s auction house said Monday that “Portrait of Sir David Webster” will be offered for sale in London on Oct. 22, with an estimated price of between 11 million pounds and 18 million pounds ($14 million and $23 million).

Hockney, one of Britain’s most renowned living artists, painted the portrait in 1971 after Webster stepped down as the company’s general administrator. Webster died later the same year.

Royal Opera House chief executive Alex Beard said the company was facing “the biggest crisis in our history.”