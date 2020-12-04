Among the teams contending for a playoff spot, the intrigue is not about who Ohio State is playing as much as who will be play playing for the Buckeyes this weekend.

Ohio State seems to be on track to play at Michigan State on Saturday after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program forced a cancellation of last week’s road trip to Illinois.

Coach Ryan Day said he expected to the Buckeyes to be short-handed but did not elaborate. If Ohio State has one more game canceled it would be unable to meet the Big Ten’s minimum game played to be eligible for the conference title game.

BEST GAME

BYU at Coastal Carolina

After No. 25 Liberty had to cancel on the Chanticleers, the Cougars were quick to grab an opportunity to boost their resume against maybe the most surprising team of 2020.

Coastal Carolina was picked last in the Sun Belt, but freshman quarterback Grayson McCall and the Chanticleers (9-0) have already locked up a spot in the conference title game on Dec 19.

Zach Wilson and the Cougars have been rolling through unranked opponents by an average margin of 33 points.

HEISMAN WATCH

QBs usually dominate the Heisman watch lists these days, but this season it looks as if it will be especially difficult for a non-QB to breakthrough.

From Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask at the top of the leader boards to BYU’s Wilson and Notre Dame’s Ian Book a little farther down and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields in between.

Iowa State’s Breece Hall is first in the nation in rushing (140 yards per game) among players with at least eight games played, carrying the 12th-ranked Cyclones to the cusp of a Big 12 title game appearance.