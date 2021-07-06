Churches, DJs, food services and convention halls have been stretched thin from the demand of people running to the altar this year.
The 2021 wedding season is in the middle of the prime months for those looking to get hitched, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed 2020 weddings to the following year. As successful as this year was for venues in the area, convention centers and hotels are almost at capacity for 2022.
“I would say that more people are still holding off for 2021,” Brandi Abbott, the director of sales at the Stoney Creek Hotel said. “We have more interest in 2022 right now. People were still skeptical at the beginning of 2021 and trying to figure out life and what it is going to look like so they went more for 2022.”
That's not to say there hasn't been a demand for reception party locations this year. Venues from all over the St. Joseph area had a full slate of weddings from April until November of this year. The Timber Creek Event Center is one location with a full year of business scheduled.
“It has been pretty crazy. We are booked solid this year for Saturdays and Sundays other than just a couple dates in December,” Jeremy Kovac, the owner of the venue, said. “Our weekends are 95% weddings this year.”
Kovac said Timber Creek even has seven weddings lined up for as far ahead as 2023. He said the rush to get a date booked for venues is something he has never seen before.
“We have seen a trend even starting in 2019 with weddings booking and reserving a lot farther out than what we used to see,” Kovac said.
Stoney Creek Hotel has several organization-based events and some of those already are booked for 2023 as well. Abbott said she is ecstatic people are comfortable enough to book events with the venue as it shows as a sign of life going back to normal.
“We are very excited to get people back in town and get into the swing of things,” Abbott said. “There were a couple months in 2021 where we were a little slow. It will not be the year we would have liked it to be, but 2022 will be that year.”
