Space Telescope Black Hole

In this photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane in 2017 at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

 Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have discovered the most distant black hole yet using the Webb Space Telescope, but that record isn’t expected to last.

The black hole is at the center of a galaxy dating to within a mere 570 million years of the Big Bang. That’s 100 million years closer to the beginning of the cosmos than a black hole identified in 2021 by a Chinese team using a telescope in Chile.

