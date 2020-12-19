Winter solstice falls on Monday, also brings special 'star'

The winter solstice occurs early Monday morning at 4:02 a.m., heralding in the start of the coldest season. This also is a time when we see the smallest amount of sunlight during the day (9 hours, 21 minutes and 8 seconds). Consequently, it creates the longest night (14 hours 38 minutes and 52 seconds). The solar angle also will be at the lowest point in the sky, casting exceptionally long shadows at solar noon in the northern hemisphere.

We in the weather community know that we can officially declare it’s winter for the next three months. That means spring is only three months away.

Many cultures celebrate this annual event with festivals and feasts. Something else special is occurring on Monday night: The planets Jupiter and Saturn form “The Great Conjunction,” where they line up to form the Christmas Star of Bethlehem. The “O Little Town of Bethlehem” song does come to mind. You will need to be outside at sunset looking west to see this display Monday evening. Sunset is at 4:58 p.m. on Monday.