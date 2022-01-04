Wind chill advisory in Buchanan County

Dangerously cold temperatures are set to move into Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas this week, including a blast of cold air that will bring subzero temperatures as well as dangerous wind chills.
A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area until noon on Thursday.
The majority of the day will feature wind chills below zero. In some cases, wind chill temperatures could fall as low at -30 degrees.
In addition to hypothermia crippling your body, exposed skin to frigid, blustery conditions can bring about frostbite in no time.
Depending on how intense the wind chill is, frostbite can take over skin in as little as five minutes.
It's very important to cover any exposed skin and to have several ways to stay warm.
