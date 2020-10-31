Why we 'fall back' to Standard Time on Sunday

Have you ever wondered why most Americans practice the yearly ritual of setting their clocks back an hour every fall and forward each spring?

The idea to end a permanent standard time and move to DST was introduced by scientist and statesman Benjamin Franklin way back in 1784. While working in Paris as a U.S. ambassador. He wrote an essay titled “An Economical Project” and submitted it to the editor of the Journal de Paris. Franklin argued that Parisians would save money on candles if they woke up at sunrise and went to bed closer to sunset. This was not adopted “across the pond” in America until more than a century later.

In 1895, a New Zealand entomologist, George Hudson, proposed the idea again of extending the evening daylight by two hours to allow for more time for his hobby of collecting insect specimens after work. This idea was accepted in New Zealand and then spread to many counties around the world where Daylight Saving Time now has become a common practice.

The United States officially accepted Daylight Saving Time as part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966. The state of Hawaii was the first to repeal the law in 1967, mainly because of its tropical latitude where sunrise and sunset times are near constant year-round. Arizona followed a year later in 1968 because it’s also in a dry southern latitude getting ample sunlight year-round.

Today, 48 states but no territories or protectorates observe Daylight Saving Time. Since we are part of the 48 states that do, we will be “falling back” to Standard Time at 2 a.m. this Sunday morning. Hope you enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

The sun doesn’t actually rise or set an hour earlier, it’s just us adjusting our clocks to cope with the shorter day length as we head toward the winter solstice on Dec. 21 this year. On Sunday, our official St. Joseph sunrise is 6:49:44 a.m. for you earlier birds and the sunset will be 5:16:09 p.m.

A helpful safety tip: Please check and replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors when you “Fall Back” and your weather radio batteries when you “Spring Forward” for added protection of your home and family.