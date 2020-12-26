Why Santa Claus always wears a warm hat

Have you ever wondered why jolly old St. Nick wears a warm hat? The North Pole is often well below minus 40 degrees on Christmas Eve, and a good hat can help retain up to 80% of your body’s heat when you’re properly dressed for winter.

Hats and gloves are truly life-saving parts of one’s clothing when the temperature start dropping into the negative numbers.

Having a balding head is also a good reason to invest in a warm hat. After starting to shave my head a few years back, I noticed how much colder it was outside in the winter months. Having a full head of hair does help to keep the warmth in your body.

A wool hat is your best option, because it has warming qualities even when wet. Cotton loses most of its warming qualities once wet and can be a very poor choice for winter socks. There are many new synthetic-material options on the market for those allergic to wool. These can be found at outdoor specialty stores and on websites.

Being prepared for cold weather is always a good idea here in the Midwest. Having the right clothing can mean the difference between being comfortable or not and, in extreme cases, life or death. Remember Santa Claus always wears a warm hat, and maybe you should too!